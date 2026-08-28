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Danilo reveals retirement plan as former Real Madrid and Manchester City star edges closer to new Flamengo deal
Veteran plans final chapter
Danilo's current Flamengo contract is set to expire at the end of the year, but the veteran defender is closing in on an extension until late 2027. The 35-year-old confirmed that next season will mark the conclusion of his professional playing career. The former Juventus star has already secured five major honours with the Rio de Janeiro giants, famously scoring the decisive goal in their Copa Libertadores final triumph.
- AFP
Danilo confirms contract discussions
Danilo explained that his physical energy had been heavily focused on international duty before he was able to sit down with club executives to map out his final contract.
Speaking in a press conference at the Ninho do Urubu training ground, Danilo said: "In 2026, I had very little time to reflect and assess; there was a World Cup in between, and at 35 years old, I had to dedicate myself immensely physically to measure up and be well prepared.
"Now is when I've had more peace of mind to think about it. Flamengo and I have been talking, and I hope 2027 is the year we can be together so I can play the final year of my career."
Title targets fuel ambition
The former Madrid and City defender stressed that renewal talks have progressed positively without any obstacles for either party.
Discussing his ambition to finish his career at his boyhood club, Danilo added: "We have spoken very calmly. Both sides share the desire to move forward, to put together another beautiful year, and a year where I can truly say 'this is the last year of my career' and finish at the club of my heart, in a project I believed in and that has been working.
"I don't think there are any obstacles preventing this from happening, and hopefully in 2027 we can be together, finish my career at Flamengo, and, God willing, win a major trophy - that would be wonderful."
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Crucial derby test approaches
Danilo now shifts his focus entirely to domestic matters following his final appearance for Brazil in their 2-1 defeat to Norway in the 2026 World Cup round of 16. The experienced defender is set to marshal Flamengo's backline in a derby clash against Botafogo in the Brasileirao this weekend. A demanding schedule awaits the Rubro-Negro, with a home fixture against Mirassol followed by a testing trip to Remo.
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