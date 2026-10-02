'He rejected Bayern' - Dani Olmo's agent reveals Barcelona star turned down German giants TWICE in his career

Bara highlighted how carefully they mapped out the young Spaniard's development pathway during his formative years in the Croatian capital, resisting the temptation of an early move to the Bavarian juggernaut.

Speaking on the 'Inkubator' podcast, as reported by Spanish outlet Sport, the agent elaborated on why he actively advised his client against a switch to the Allianz Arena at that stage: "He rejected Bayern on my initiative when he was at Dinamo. I told him: 'You need to take another step', and that's what happened."