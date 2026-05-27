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Luka Vuskovic HSVGetty Images
Christian Guinin

Translated by

Could he stay after all? HSV apparently have new hope regarding Luka Vuskovic

Bundesliga
Hamburger SV
Transfers
L. Vuskovic

HSV can likely expect Luka Vuskovic to remain at the club.

According to a report in The Independent, Tottenham Hotspur—the 19-year-old Croatian's parent club—are weighing up a contract extension for Vuskovic before sending him back out on loan.

  • The centre-back's contract with the London club runs until 30 June 2030, though the expected extension is likely to include a significant pay rise designed to keep Vuskovic at Spurs for the long term and quell any thoughts of a move away.

    Should he be loaned out again, Hamburg SV would come into the picture, as both the Rothosen and Vuskovic have hinted at extending their partnership.

    The 19-year-old has repeatedly expressed a desire to play for HSV alongside his brother Mario, who missed last season due to a doping ban.

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  • Vuskovic is now an undisputed first-team regular for HSV.

    Last season, Vuskovic emerged as one of the Bundesliga's biggest surprises. At Hamburg, he was an undisputed first-team regular under manager Merlin Polzin, making 30 competitive appearances and recording six goals and one assist.

    Consequently, the centre-back has attracted the interest of several top clubs. FC Bayern Munich is reported to be weighing a move for the 19-year-old.

    FC Barcelona are also said to be monitoring the 19-year-old, with initial talks already reported between club and player.

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