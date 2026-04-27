Reports had indicated that El Mala, his brother Malek, his parents and Brighton had reached a verbal agreement over a summer move. However, the club currently sixth in the Premier League ultimately declined to meet 1. FC Köln’s transfer fee demands.

A final bid of €35 million failed to meet the club’s valuation, causing the move to collapse. According to the Cologne regional newspaper, the Bundesliga side was holding out for a €50 million fee—a sum that would make El Mala the club’s record sale. That record is currently held by Anthony Modeste, who fetched €29 million when he joined TJ Tianhai in 2018.

Despite the setback, at least two clubs remain undeterred by Cologne’s valuation: Chelsea FC and Newcastle United are said to be closely monitoring the situation, while Bayern Munich continue to lurk in the background.