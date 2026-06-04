Could Bayern Munich play spoilsport? VfB Stuttgart are reportedly pursuing a marquee signing-and may hit a snag

The brother of Mainz's Kaishu Sano, who was also in high demand this summer, enjoyed his third and best season at Nijmegen and is reported to have already attracted interest from Ajax Amsterdam and Nottingham Forest this winter.

Nijmegen, however, refused to release the Japanese midfielder, who stayed on to help the club finish a surprise third in the Eredivisie and secure a potential Champions League spot. Sano finished the campaign with three goals and seven assists in the league.

His goals and assists stem from versatility: he can operate in both defensive and attacking central-midfield roles, as well as on the left wing. That profile fits PSV Eindhoven's reported summer brief, given the club's possible loss of a key midfielder to Bayern Munich.