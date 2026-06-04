Could an official announcement come this week? A departure at FC Bayern Munich now appears imminent

Peretz wants to stay at the club and help it secure promotion to the Premier League, despite receiving offers from other clubs.

The 25-year-old only arrived on loan at St Mary's in January, having previously spent time with Hamburger SV to build match sharpness. At Bayern Munich, where he joined from Maccabi Tel Aviv for more than €5 million in summer 2023, he faces an unassailable pecking order behind Manuel Neuer, Jonas Urbig and Sven Ulreich.

At St Mary's, however, he thrived, becoming a fan favourite and impressing across the board.