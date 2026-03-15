Translated by
Corriere della Sera: "AIA officials agree with Inter over the penalty denied against Atalanta"
THE ADMISSION OF AIA LEADERS"In the stands, Gervasoni and De Marco dell’Aia (along with the club’s top brass) made it clear that, at least regarding the penalty, Inter were in the right. The same thing happened last year, following the defeat at San Siro against Roma, due to an unspotched foul by Ndicka on Bisseck. Ghosts never come alone," reads the relevant passage in *Corriere della Sera*.
MARELLI'S COMMENT ON DAZN
"Frattesi gets there first, Scalvini arrives late and makes contact with Frattesi’s leg, but looking at the footage, the contact is actually very slight," commented refereeing expert Luca Marelli on DAZN. "In the clash between Frattesi and Scalvini, Frattesi beats the Atalanta player to the ball and there is contact between their feet. It’s not a proper kick; it’s a matter of sensitivity and subjectivity. In this incident, I don’t see a penalty-worthy challenge; there isn’t a proper penalty. Manganiello hadn’t seen anything; these incidents aren’t visible, so it’s difficult to be certain of what happened. It’s a subjective, open-to-interpretation incident, and all opinions are legitimate. That’s what the VAR decided. In my view, it’s correct to leave the decision on the pitch.”
INTER IN THE MEDIA SPOTLIGHT
As reported by the DAZN correspondent present at the Milan stadium, the club based in Viale della Liberazione was due to appear before the cameras for the usual post-match interviews, but the various controversies sparked by the match against Atalanta led the Nerazzurri management to deliberate for about an hour, after which they decided not to send any club representatives to speak either to DAZN or at the press conference.