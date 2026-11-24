IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire
Copa America returning to United States in 2028 as CONCACAF and CONMEBOL extend strategic partnership
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What happened
Rumors of the Copa America returning stateside have been swirling for months, and those rumors were confirmed on Tuesday with a joint announcement from the North and South American federations. As part of an extension of CONCACAF and CONMEBOL's strategic partnership, the two federations will continue to build on a collaboration that began in 2023, headlined by the organizing of the 2028 tournament in the U.S.
The tournament will be the 49th edition of the Copa America and will be played between June 9 and July 9 of that summer. It will feature 16 teams in total, including 10 from CONMEBOL and 6 from CONCACAF. The CONCACAF representatives will qualify through the Gold Cup, which is set to be played next summer.
- IMAGO / Agencia-MexSport
A U.S. return
The U.S. has proven a frequent host of the Copa America in recent years, with the tournament returning to the country for the third time in 12 years. The Copa America Centenario was held in America in 2016 before the tournament was played stateside again in 2024 as something of a precursor for the 2026 World Cup.
This, then, will be the second time in a row that South America's premier tournament will be hosted in the United States.
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What was said
“Our strategic partnership with CONMEBOL reflects our Confederation’s commitment to the growth of football and the creation of more opportunities for our Member Associations and their national teams," CONCACAF President and FIFA Vice President Victor Montagliani said. "After our collaboration in 2024, we are pleased to join forces again to bring the CONMEBOL Copa America to our region in 2028.
"This agreement will bring six CONCACAF national teams a new opportunity to compete against some of the best in the world, while further reinforcing the competitive significance of our CONCACAF Gold Cup. We look forward to working alongside CONMEBOL, the host venues, and other key parties to organize a first-class tournament that reflects the passion, quality, and potential of football across the continent.”
- IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire
What comes next?
For CONCACAF teams, all eyes will now be on the Gold Cup, which is set to be held from June 17 and July 11, 2027. Mexico enter that tournament as defending champions, having defeated the U.S. men's national team in the finale of the 2025 edition.
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