Getty Images Sport
'Completely lost their minds' - Dutch pundit goes to bat for Virgil van Dijk over 'know-it-all' criticism
Defending the Liverpool captain
The conversation around van Dijk has taken a sharp turn this season, with the usual plaudits replaced by whispers that the 34-year-old is finally on the decline.
Yet, after witnessing the Liverpool captain anchor the Netherlands to a gritty 2-1 win over Norway, Hans Kraay Jr was adamant: reports of Van Dijk’s demise have been significantly premature.
Writing in his column for Voetbal International, the pundit was full of praise for the veteran's international performance, which included a trademark headed goal. Kraay Jr believes that the quality Van Dijk shows for his country is the same world-class standard he has consistently provided at Anfield under both Jurgen Klopp and Arne Slot.
- Getty Images Sport
Slamming the English media
Kraay Jr did not hold back when addressing the wave of negativity coming from the United Kingdom. He expressed disbelief at how quickly the consensus on the center-back transitioned from historic greatness to being finished.
“In England, the analysts, columnists, and the self-proclaimed know-it-alls have completely lost their minds,” Kraay Jr stated during his passionate defense. “After four league matches this season, Van Dijk was dubbed the very best central defender ever in the Premier League. Four games later, and two Arne Slot defeats further along, it was more or less over for Virgil. In short: Virgil van Dijk’s career was almost over”.
A sovereign performance in Norway
While the Premier League landscape has been turbulent for Liverpool recently, the international break provided a platform for Van Dijk to remind spectators of his enduring class. Kraay Jr highlighted specifically how the defender displayed the same passing range that has made him such a vital asset for Mohamed Salah and the Reds' frontline over the years.
“I thought Virgil van Dijk was sovereign,” Kraay Jr added. “With another few lovely cross balls, like the ones he delivers to Mohamed Salah at Liverpool. Van Dijk scored an incredibly beautiful header; from a corner taken by our Teun, he hung in the air for a minute or two. The ball also ended up somewhat behind him, but what a magnificent header.”
- Getty Images Sport
Navigating a difficult season
Van Dijk himself has hinted at the mental and physical toll of the current campaign, suggesting that an overload of matches could be affecting performances across the board. Despite these challenges, the Dutch camp remains firmly behind their leader, viewing him as an indispensable figure regardless of the noise from English television studios.
The Liverpool captain now returns to domestic action knowing he has the full support of his compatriots. For Kraay Jr, the message is clear: the doubters in the media are making a massive mistake by writing off one of the greatest defenders in the modern era. Whether Van Dijk can silence those critics on the pitch during the title run-in remains the big question on Merseyside.