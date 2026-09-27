Cody Gakpo forced off with ankle injury for Netherlands to deepen Liverpool's international break woes

This setback is yet another blow for Liverpool, who have already lost Alexander Isak. Isak left the Sweden camp on Saturday night with a thigh injury.

Furthermore, Jeremie Frimpong was omitted from the latest matchday squad, although it remains unclear if that was a fitness issue. Gakpo had recently brushed off speculation regarding a transfer to Tottenham or Manchester City to focus on his current club. Iraola will now anxiously await a full medical assessment on Gakpo, hoping the issue is not severe.