Liverpool striker Cody Gakpo breaks silence on collapsed multimillion-pound transfer to Manchester City

In a candid discussion regarding his future and the turbulence of the most recent transfer window, Gakpo has finally addressed the speculation that almost saw him swap Anfield for the blue half of Manchester. The versatile forward was reportedly the subject of intense interest from Enzo Maresca’s side, with a multimillion-pound package on the table that would have significantly increased his career earnings.

Reflecting on the saga in a revealing interview with The Telegraph, Gakpo admitted that the period was incredibly draining for both himself and his inner circle. "I don't know if you want to go into detail about that, but there's no point in talking about it. It was a difficult summer for me, my family and everything to do with football and life. So yeah, I just let it happen, and it ended the way it ended," Gakpo said.