AFP
'My heart is 50:50' - Club Brugge star Nicolo Tresoldi delays international decision between Germany and Italy until after 2027 U21 Euros
A heart divided between two nations
The tug-of-war for one of Europe's brightest young talents is set to continue for at least another year. Tresoldi has officially announced that he will postpone his final decision regarding his senior international allegiance. Despite intense interest from both the DFB and the FIGC, the 22-year-old plans to remain with the German U21 squad through the 2027 European Championship before making a definitive choice between the two heavyweights.
Speaking to Sky Germany, Tresoldi laid bare the emotional difficulty of the choice he faces. The forward, who has been in sensational form in Belgium, admitted that his feelings are perfectly split between the two footballing powerhouses. "My heart is 50:50. Both countries mean a lot to me," the forward explained.
- getty
Conversations with Jurgen Klopp
The stakes for Tresoldi’s future were raised significantly when legendary manager Jurgen Klopp, now at the helm of the German national team, personally reached out to the young striker. Klopp is clearly keen to secure the services of a player who has proven his worth on the Champions League stage, and the two have already shared detailed discussions about the forward's path. Tresoldi was quick to praise the manner in which Klopp approached the sensitive situation, noting that the manager showed a great deal of empathy for the internal conflict the player is experiencing as he considers his long-term future in the game.
Reflecting on his interaction with the former Liverpool boss, Tresoldi described a relationship that goes beyond the typical coach-athlete dynamic. "We had good conversations. I explained my situation to Kloppo, and he understood it. He is a great person. It wasn't a coach-player conversation, but like a father-son conversation. He said that the door is always open for me," Tresoldi revealed.
Mancini makes his move for Italy
Germany is not the only nation pulling at Tresoldi’s heartstrings. Italy’s new head coach, Roberto Mancini, has also been active in trying to convince the striker to return to his roots. The striker confirmed that Mancini’s approach was met with the same honesty he provided to the German camp. "I said the same thing to him as I did to Klopp," Tresoldi remarked.
Tresoldi, who was born in Sardinia and spent his early childhood in Italy before moving to Germany at the age of 13, holds deep ties to the Mediterranean nation. Interestingly, he also holds eligibility for Argentina through his mother, though the current battle remains focused on Europe. He reminded observers that his connection to Italy is not merely through his parentage but is a fundamental part of his upbringing. "It's not just that only my father comes from Italy. I was also born there, I grew up there," he said.
- AFP
Tresoldi reaffirms Germany U21 commitment
For now, he remains committed to the project led by Antonio Di Salvo, expressing his immediate desire to represent Germany at the youth level. He is effectively setting a timeline for a final resolution that won't arrive for another year. Tresoldi is set to return to the pitch this Saturday as coach Antonio Di Salvo's squad takes on Latvia U21 in a key European Championship qualifying match. His availability provides a welcome boost to the team as they continue their path toward tournament qualification.
"I wear the Germany jersey with pride, I'm very happy to be here. I still want to play in the European Championship here. After that, we will see how things progress," he stated.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting