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Chiarugi: “I was depressed under Liedholm; Rocco was my saviour. Me, a diver? No, the referees hated me”

The former striker, who played for Fiorentina, Milan and Napoli, among others, said

Luciano Chiarugi, a former striker for Fiorentina, Milan and Napoli, among others, opened up in an interview with *La Gazzetta dello Sport*, in which he revealed some behind-the-scenes details and recalled some of the far from easy moments he experienced during his sporting career. Here are his comments: 

  • FIORENTINA

    "My Fiorentina? A fantastic team – we were the 'Ye-Ye' Fiorentina. I think it was because we always had fun. We used to get up to all sorts of mischief. And we had a manager like Pesaola, who knew exactly how to handle us. He used a mix of stick and carrot."


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  • THE NICKNAME ‘MAD HORSE’?

    "It was all down to a goal I scored against Zoff, who was Napoli’s goalkeeper at the time. I picked up the ball in midfield and left them all in my wake – a run like a... wild horse. And that’s exactly what a journalist called me. The nickname has stuck ever since."

  • THE RELATIONSHIP WITH LIEDHOLM

    "What relationship? We never had one. He never spoke to me, and when he did, he addressed me formally. I felt trapped by rigid systems and tactical dictates. At the end of the year, we had a heated argument and I decided I would leave."

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  • DEPRESSION

    "You know, in my day it wasn't common to talk about depression. I was depressed – I'm not ashamed to say it. I'd lost 10 kilos; I wasn't eating. I wasn't playing; I was sad and stressed. Luckily, Nereo Rocco saved me."

  • MILAN WITH ROCCO

    "I still get emotional when I talk about it. I met him in Coverciano (Rocco, ed.), and my voice was shaking. He saw me and said, 'Is that all we’ve bought?' I was very thin. He reassured me and put me in the cooks’ care. Within a few months, I was flying."

  • TRANSFER MARKET RIVALRY WITH INTER

    "It was a proper derby. I’d given my word to Fraizzoli, but then Milan won me over. I wanted to be coached by Rocco. Il Paròn swore to me that I’d find a family at Milan, and I can’t thank him enough."

  • THE CUP WINNERS' CUP FINAL

    "What a match! We were absolutely knackered; it was a real battle. Leeds had Joe Jordan, 'the Shark', up front. I scored from a free-kick. Can you believe that before I took it, I went up to Rivera and asked him to let me have a go? 'I feel up to it,' I told him. And he let me take it. We still talk about it whenever we meet. 'I’d only let you have that one; you were lucky.'

  • FATAL VERONA

    "Would you believe me if I told you that, even after all these years, I still can’t explain it? Every day I find myself wishing I could relive it. We’d won the Coppa Italia and the Cup Winners’ Cup; it would have been our treble. It was all in the bag. The Bentegodi was packed with Milan fans. We’d just come off the back of a gruelling final against Leeds and arrived exhausted. But there’s something supernatural about that match."

  • THE SIMULATIONS?

    "Nonsense... I just think the referees hated me. It was a constant thing. I’d become famous, but I never dived. They gave me a hard time throughout my entire career. And back then, there were proper fights on the pitch – nothing like VAR..."