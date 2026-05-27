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Khaled Mahmoud

Ex-Chelsea and Brazil star in talks to become Bayer Leverkusen coach

Bayer Leverkusen
Bundesliga
Luis
K. Hjulmand
Chelsea
Premier League
LaLiga
Atletico Madrid

Bayer Leverkusen have identified former Chelsea and Atletico Madrid defender Filipe Luis as their top target to take over the managerial reins at the BayArena. The Brazilian has emerged as the frontrunner to replace Kasper Hjulmand following a disappointing campaign for the Bundesliga side.

  • Leverkusen open talks with Luis

    Leverkusen have begun negotiations with Luis as they look to usher in a new era. According to Sky Sport, the 40-year-old is the clear preferred choice of the club's board, despite Die Werkself maintaining a list of alternative options should a deal fail to materialise.

    The German outfit is currently finalising the departure of Hjulmand, who has struggled to meet expectations since taking over from Erik ten Hag, who had to leave after the second matchday of the past season. While Hjulmand remains under contract until 2027, the club's hierarchy is prepared to announce his exit as soon as a successor is secured.

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    Rapid rise in the dugout

    Luis only hung up his boots at the start of 2024 following a legendary playing career that included 333 appearances for Atletico Madrid and 44 caps for the Brazilian national team. However, his transition into coaching has been remarkably swift, having taken over Brazilian giants Flamengo in September 2024.

    During his brief stint in South America, the former left-back showcased his tactical acumen by leading Flamengo to both a league title and the prestigious Copa Libertadores trophy. Despite being relieved of his duties in March, his stock remains high across Europe due to his achievements in Brazil.

  • Failure to secure Champions League football

    The push for a new head coach comes after a frustrating Bundesliga season for Leverkusen. The club failed to achieve their primary objective of securing Champions League qualification, losing out in a hard-fought battle with the likes of Stuttgart. Instead, Leverkusen finished the league campaign in sixth place, which ensures their participation in the Europa League next season.

    The dissatisfaction within the squad and the boardroom became evident in the closing weeks of the season, with many pointing to a lack of tactical consistency. The appointment of Luis would represent a significant shift in philosophy as Leverkusen look to return to Europe's elite competition.

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    European silverware and pedigree as a player

    Luís brings wealth of European football experience from his distinguished playing career with Atletico and Chelsea. During his time with Los Rojiblancos, the Brazilian defender lifted the La Liga title, the Copa del Rey, two Europa League trophies, and three UEFA Super Cups, while also reaching the Champions League final on two occasions. His stint in England was equally decorated, where he secured both the Premier League title and the League Cup with Chelsea.