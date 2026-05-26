Chaos is undermining Real Madrid: Jose Mourinho will probably cost far more than expected

At a sensational mid-May press conference, President Florentino Pérez first rebuked the media, denounced a "smear campaign" against the club, and then called for fresh presidential elections. For the first time ever, a rival candidate—Enrique Riquelme—has been formally nominated to challenge Pérez.

According to Bild, the deal to bring back José Mourinho—scheduled to be finalised on Whit Monday—has been put on ice until the election result is known. Nevertheless, Benfica still expects "The Special One" to return to the Bernabéu for a second spell this summer, after his 2010–2013 tenure.

Marco Silva, who has managed Fulham since 2021, is then set to take over at Benfica. With the Cottagers he finished eleventh in the Premier League last term, and his contract with the London club expires this summer.

Following a brief and underwhelming stint at Fenerbahce, Mourinho moved to Benfica in September 2023. Despite an unbeaten league campaign, he failed to win silverware as Porto claimed the title and eliminated them from the cup in the quarter-finals. Their Champions League run also stalled at the intermediate stage, with Real Madrid ending their European hopes.