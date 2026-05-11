Fred Rutten has stepped down as coach of the Caribbean nation with immediate effect, according to reports in kicker and Dutch media.
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Chaos for Germany's World Cup opponents! Manager resigns after alleged player protest
The move follows protests from players and sponsors who, according to reports, had demanded the return of Rutten's predecessor, Dick Advocaat. A press conference scheduled for Tuesday could see Advocaat presented as Rutten's successor.
"We must not allow a climate to develop that undermines healthy professional relationships within the squad and the coaching staff. It is therefore advisable to step down," Rutten said in a statement released by the association and carried by kicker. The 63-year-old had taken charge of the World Cup debutants for only two March friendlies—a 2-0 loss to China and a 5-1 defeat to Australia—before coming under fire for the poor results.
Advocaat has stepped down due to his daughter's serious illness.
Reports indicate that several players subsequently approached the association's president, Gilbert Martina, to request that the Dutchman be replaced immediately by his compatriot Advocaat. Although the association initially stood firmly behind Rutten, he has now apparently decided to step down of his own accord. Advocaat had guided Curaçao to its first-ever World Cup appearance last year, but he resigned in February to care for his seriously ill daughter.
She is now reported to be doing better, so nothing personal appears to stand in the way of his World Cup involvement. At 78, the former Gladbach coach would replace Otto Rehhagel (72 at the 2010 World Cup) as the oldest manager at a World Cup. Curaçao open their World Cup campaign against the German national team on 14 June, before facing Ecuador and the Ivory Coast on 21 and 25 June respectively.