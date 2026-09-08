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'Hardest decision to make!' – Big-name stars shockingly dropped from European squads
Major names missing from European squads
European clubs have finalized their squad registration lists for continental competitions, leaving several high-profile stars on the sidelines. Managers across the Champions League, Europa League, and Conference League faced difficult choices driven by injuries, transfer sagas, and squad size limitations.
Among the notable omissions is Liverpool winger Federico Chiesa, who missed out under Andoni Iraola due to heavy competition from summer signings like Daniel Munoz and Bradley Barcola.
Wataru Endo was also excluded from Liverpool's selection, with 21-year-old James McConnell preferred in midfield.
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Injury blows sidelining European champions
Injuries account for many of the most high-profile omissions from this season's Champions League lists. Real Madrid defender Ferland Mendy, a two-time Champions League winner, was left out while recovering from a long-term injury as Marc Cucurella steps in at left-back.
Borussia Dortmund captain Emre Can misses out as he continues his recovery from a crucial ligament injury sustained in March.
Similarly, Barcelona talent Roony Bardghji and Dortmund midfielder Giannis Konstantelias were excluded following severe knee injuries.
Selection dilemmas and financial limits
Tactical and regulatory constraints forced several clubs into tough decisions regarding fit players. Aston Villa manager Unai Emery described dropping £30m summer signing Taylor Harwood-Bellis as a extremely difficult call, while 17-year-old prospect Brian Madjo missed out due to B-list eligibility rules.
In the Europa League, Juventus boss Luciano Spalletti omitted Khephren Thuram due to knee issues and settlement agreement restrictions imposed by UEFA.
At Como, manager Cesc Fabregas left out Maxence Caqueret to meet competition guidelines.
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Transfer sagas lead to squad exclusions
Transfer window fallouts also shaped several European squad lists. Monaco forward Folarin Balogun will watch continental action as a spectator after a deadline-day move to Everton collapsed at the final moment.
Meanwhile, Bayer Leverkusen excluded Victor Boniface following his return from a loan spell at Werder Bremen.
These omitted stars will now focus on domestic competitions while awaiting potential re-registration opportunities in the new year.
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