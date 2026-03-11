Goal.com
FBL-GER-BUNDESLIGA-BAYERN MUNICH-MAINZAFP

Translated by

Champions League, rules and suspensions: when are yellow cards deleted?

Bayern's Michael Olise and Joshua Kimmich each received yellow cards in the first leg of the round of 16 against Atalanta Bergamo and are therefore suspended for the second leg. But when are yellow cards actually cleared in the Champions League? Here you can find the rule.

After the clear 6-1 win against Atalanta Bergamo, Michael Olise and Joshua Kimmich are also in the spotlight. Both received yellow cards for time-wasting and are therefore suspended for the second leg. This means that they will not face suspension in the expected quarter-final, as they will be able to play without any penalties. But when is a player actually suspended? And when are cards in the Champions League rescinded?

SPOX explains it to you!

  • Champions League, rules and suspensions: when are yellow cards deleted?

    In the Champions League, three is the magic number. The counting of cautions begins at the start of the group stage: as soon as a player receives their third yellow card, they are automatically suspended for one match. The prerequisite for this is that the yellow cards did not lead to a sending-off within a single match, as a yellow-red card automatically results in a one-match suspension.

    The yellow card quota is then reset after the quarter-finals. This rule ensures that no professional player has to miss the final solely because of a yellow card suspension. As only the two semi-final matches remain after this phase, the path to the final is clear in terms of cards. A suspension for the final can therefore only occur if a player receives a yellow-red card in the semi-final second leg or is suspended for several matches due to a red card.

    Nevertheless, Kimmich and Olise could face an even more severe punishment. After all, FC Bayern decided not to take any risks in Bergamo. Dayot Upamecano was the third player to go into the match on a yellow card, but he did not receive any further cautions.

  • champions league logoGetty Images

    Champions League: The broadcast

    To watch the Champions League live, DAZN is the main place to go until 2027, as the streaming service shows almost all matches on TV and livestream. The only exception is the top match on Tuesday, which is shown exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. If a German team makes it to the final, the final will also be broadcast on free-to-air TV.

  • Champions League 2025/26: The tournament tree

    Round of 16Quarter-finalsSemi-finalsFinal
    AF1: PSG vs. Chelsea FC   
    AF2: Galatasaray vs. Liverpool FCQF1: PSG or Chelsea vs. Galatasaray or Liverpool  
    AF3: Real Madrid vs. Manchester City SF1: Winner SF1 vs. Winner SF2 
    AF4: Atalanta Bergamo vs. FC Bayern MunichQF2: Real or City vs. Atalanta or Bayern F: Winner HF1 vs. Winner HF2
    AF5: Newcastle United vs. FC Barcelona   
    AF6: Atlético Madrid vs. Tottenham HotspurVF3: Newcastle or Barcelona vs. Atlético or TottenhamSF2: Winner SF3 vs. Winner SF4 
    AF7: Bodø/Glimt vs. Sporting Lisbon   
    AF8: Bayer Leverkusen vs. ArsenalQF4: Bodø/Glimt or Sporting vs. Leverkusen or Arsenal 

