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UCL Rondo (04.13.2026)GOAL
Tom Hindle

Champions League Rondo: Can Real Madrid complete a remontada? Is there any hope for Liverpool? And what would a loss mean for struggling Arsenal?

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Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid
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Liverpool vs Paris Saint-Germain
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Arsenal vs Sporting CP
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Real Madrid and Bayern Munich are sure to put on a show, but there are plenty of other big matchups to watch in the second legs of the quarterfinals.

The Champions League means a lot. At this stage, ahead of the second legs in the last eight, everyone will feel they have a chance to win this thing. Really, all you need is four victories from here.

Usually, at least one tie is dead by this point. Someone has thrashed someone else in the first leg. But all four remain alive. Barcelona have every chance of turning things around against Atletico Madrid. Bayern are far superior to Madrid, in theory, but a one-goal lead never feels like enough against Los Blancos. Arsenal and Sporting is too close to call. Liverpool are down 2-0 to PSG, but there is always a chance at Anfield.

So, will we see any Champions League magic? Madrid have the quality. Liverpool have their stadium. Lamine Yamal changed his Instagram profile picture to LeBron James-related content, which seemed pretty compelling. But what does it all mean? Can anyone turn things around? And what will the implications be for the big clubs?

GOAL US writers look at some of the biggest Champions League matchups in another edition of The Rondo...

  • Paris Saint-Germain FC v Liverpool FC - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 Quarter-Final First LegGetty Images Sport

    Is there any chance Liverpool turn things around against PSG at Anfield?

    Tom Hindle: There should be a tiny shred of belief, because what's the point otherwise? A lot of things have to align. PSG will have to start missing loads of chances. Liverpool will have to be more clinical. You probably need a little Anfield magic sprinkled in, too.

    Ryan Tolmich: Nope. Liverpool have been mediocre and PSG might still be the best team in Europe. Liverpool have gotten by on belief and vibes before, but doing that against this PSG team is so,so unlikely.

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  • FBL-ENG-PR-LIVERPOOL-FULHAMAFP

    If so, what changes need to be made?

    TH: Where do you start? Probably a bit of a reshuffle in attack. Rio Ngumoah should start. Alexander Isak should be up front. It has to be a "take the handbrake off" kind of vibe. Let's get rid of the back five too, please.

    RT: If there is a pathway to a chance, it has to be walked perfectly. Virgil van Dijk has to be vintage Virgil van Dijk. The midfield will need to wake up. Mohamed Salah will need to turn back that clock one last time and do what he's done so often at Anfield. This club has done this before and they did it with mentality and mindset. Maybe they can dig into that this time around, but they haven't showed it yet this season.

  • Liverpool v Fulham - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Would a failure to do so mean the end for Arne Slot?

    TH: The word from the club is that he will be given a chance no matter what. But there are two outcomes here. One is that Liverpool win and Slot gets as many years as he wants. The other is he gets battered which starts a downward spiral and Liverpool do not make the Champions League. Then he probably has to go, right?

    RT: He's in a rough spot, particularly with the shadow of Xabi Alonso looming over everything. If Liverpool finish the season strong, he deserves a chance to try and fix things. If they miss the Champions League, though? That'll be tough to take and will probably be it.

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  • Real Madrid CF v FC Bayern München - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 Quarter-Final First LegGetty Images Sport

    Does Alvaro Arbeloa get the job next year if Madrid advance?

    TH: No. His record is pretty woeful, and Madrid have shown that they are unafraid to move on from managers, regardless of results. Thanks for the memories, Alvaro.

    RT: Knowing what life is like in Madrid, he might just need to win the whole thing to get the job. Credit to him for steadying the ship somewhat, but there's no shortage of elite coaches who will want this job. Is Arbeloa of that caliber? It's impossible to really know, but he'll have to show that by the end of the season if he wants to be considered.

  • FBL-ENG-PR-ARSENAL-BOURNEMOUTHAFP

    How bad would defeat be for Arsenal?

    TH: Absolutely catastrophic. City are probably going to chase them down in the Premier League, at this point. The Champions League feels like the only hope. They should win this game, but if they fail... yikes.

    RT: Very bad! If they crash out of another competition just days after swinging the Premier League door open for Manchester City, the panic will really set in. For years, Arsenal haven't had the stomach for these types of moments. This is a chance to change that and potentially ease nerves for challenges ahead.

  • FBL-GER-BUNDESLIGA-ST PAULI-BAYERN MUNICHAFP

    Pick a Champions League winner

    TH: Bayern Munich. They're the best team in Europe, with the best player in Europe. There are a few qualms about their defense, especially since they don't have loads of defending to do. But they're better than everyone else.

    RT: At the moment? Bayern Munich. They attack in waves, are well-drilled defensively and do just about everything at an elite level. If they aren't the favorite, they're pretty close.