Champions League draw! Arsenal face Real Madrid & Bayern as Man City land PSG

Under new manager Enzo Maresca, Manchester City are aiming to re-establish themselves on the European stage following disappointing campaigns in the past two seasons, which saw them exit in the round of 16 last season and the knockout phase play-offs in 2024-25. City have been drawn to host Paris Saint-Germain in what promises to be one of the highlights of the new league phase. Maresca's side will also welcome Sporting CP, Napoli, and AEK Athens to the Etihad Stadium, alongside away trips to face Barcelona at the Camp Nou, RB Leipzig, Lens, and Porto.

Aston Villa are returning to the Champions League for the first time since their impressive run in the 2024-25 season, when they reached the quarter-finals. Unai Emery's side are set for a high-profile reunion with Paris Saint-Germain at Villa Park in a repeat of the recent UEFA Super Cup, where the French side secured a narrow 2-1 victory in Salzburg thanks to a winner from Desire Doue. Beyond the marquee home tie against PSG, Villa will also host Borussia Dortmund, Fenerbahce, and Viking at Villa Park, while facing demanding away trips against Barcelona, Club Brugge, Galatasaray, and Slavia Prague.