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US Sassuolo v AC Milan - Serie A 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Donny Afroni

'It is always the Champions League' - AC Milan boss Ruben Amorim elevates Europa League importance as pressure mounts

R. Amorim
AC Milan
Salzburg
Europa League

Ruben Amorim has issued a rallying cry to his AC Milan squad, insisting they must treat every Europa League fixture with the same intensity as the Champions League. The Portuguese coach is under increasing scrutiny following a difficult start to the season, both domestically and on the continent.

  • Demanding Champions League standards

    Milan head into their trip to Austria needing a result to steady the ship after a bruising 2-0 defeat at home to Benfica left them trailing in the Europa League table. While the Europa League is often viewed as a secondary competition for a club with seven European Cups, Amorim is refusing to let his players drop their standards. He was adamant that the prestige of the opponent or the tournament should not dictate the level of preparation. RB Salzburg represent a significant threat after their opening win against Levski Sofia, and the Milan boss wants his squad to treat the encounter with the same intensity as a top-tier European night.

    "It is always the Champions League, everything is important, every detail, every match is important and difficult. Salzburg are good technically, so we need to be strong on the runs, physically prepared and play our game," Amorim told Sky Sport Italia, as cited by Football Italia.

  • US Sassuolo v AC Milan - Serie A 2026/27Getty Images Sport

    Moving past the Benfica nightmare

    The morale in the dressing room has been a talking point following recent setbacks, but the manager is urging his squad to look forward rather than dwelling on their shortcomings. The atmosphere following the Benfica loss was understandably somber, yet the congested fixture list offers no space for a prolonged mourning period for the Italian giants.

    "The team is fine, of course they felt the silence after the game, but we have so many games that we cannot think about the past, we have to focus on the next match, we are going to try to win the game and do everything we can,” Amorim explained.

  • Amorim embraces the San Siro pressure

    Following a disappointing run of results, including a recent draw with Sassuolo and a dismal home defeat to Benfica, the manager is already facing questions about his long-term project. The former Manchester United manager is under no illusions regarding the expectations at one of world football's most storied institutions. Despite the noise surrounding his position, Amorim is determined to keep his focus solely on the pitch.

    "I don’t read papers or watch TV, so that I can focus on my work. We are at the start of something, obviously we want to win more games and have more points. With regards to the rest, it’s normal at a big club," Amorim said.

    "Every project needs time, but nowadays with football media it is impossible to have a lot of time, so it is necessary to win games. I am not worried about that, I am focused on winning games, everything else that happens around that is not a concern."

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  • AC Milan v FC Internazionale - Pre-Season FriendlyGetty Images Sport

    Youth and rotation in the spotlight

    With Goncalo Ramos starting every game so far, Amorim hinted that changes could be coming to the frontline, with teenage sensation Francesco Camarda pushing for inclusion. The manager is balancing the need for immediate results with the development of young talents who are still adjusting to the immense weight of the Rossoneri shirt.

    "Camarda is training well, tomorrow will be another opportunity, I won’t tell you if he will start or not, but as I said he will have more minutes from now on. We have a lot of games and will need everyone," Amorim revealed.

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15 Oct 2026

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