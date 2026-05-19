Revealed: Carlo Ancelotti told Neymar he'll have to accept Brazil bench role & issued social media warning before World Cup squad decision

Neymar's inclusion in the Brazil squad for the upcoming World Cup was anything but guaranteed until a pivotal video call took place last Thursday.

As per Globo, Ancelotti - alongside technical director Rodrigo Caetano - spoke directly with the 34-year-old to outline the new reality of the national team setup. During this meeting, the Italian made it clear that the era of Neymar as the untouchable protagonist is over.

The former Real Madrid boss informed Neymar that he would no longer hold the captain's armband and would not be a guaranteed starter. Ancelotti explained that he already has a core starting XI in mind, and currently, the forward does not feature in it.

Furthermore, a strict new code of conduct was presented, which includes specific advice to limit his exposure on social media to maintain focus on the tournament.