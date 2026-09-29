AFP
Carlo Ancelotti set to copy Hansi Flick's Barcelona blueprint by deploying Raphinha in new role for Brazil
Ancelotti seeks tactical inspiration from Barcelona
Brazil boss Ancelotti is reportedly ready to implement a significant tactical shift by deploying Raphinha as a centre-forward in the national team's upcoming fixture against Australia. The move, according to Globo Esporte, is heavily inspired by the success Hansi Flick has enjoyed with the player at Barcelona this season. The 29-year-old has transitioned into a lethal number nine at the Camp Nou this season, and Ancelotti now views this as the solution to Brazil’s recent attacking struggles.
The Selecao are under pressure to improve following a disappointing showing in their first friendly match since the World Cup. Brazil could only manage a frustrating draw against Australia last week, requiring a very late strike from youngster Rayan to avoid an embarrassing defeat.
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Raphinha set for central role after training tests
During the previous match, Raphinha wore the iconic number 10 shirt and operated as an attacking midfielder, sitting just behind Endrick. While he was responsible for providing the assist for Rayan’s equaliser, the former Leeds United man was unable to find the net himself. Ancelotti has already confirmed that personnel and structural changes are on the horizon, stating: “Yes, the team will change a little. Not much, but a little.” This slight adjustment appears to be the relocation of Raphinha to the tip of the spear.
The report suggest that Ancelotti has already been drilling a new-look XI with Raphinha leading the line. The projected team includes Otavio in goal, behind a defence of Vanderson, Jair Cunha, Gabriel Magalhaes, and Mauro Junior. In midfield, Danilo and Bruno Guimaraes are expected to partner with Gabriel Bontempo, while Rayan and Vinicius will flank Raphinha to complete the attacking trio.
Success of the Flick experiment at Barca
The decision to move Raphinha into a more central role at club level was born out of necessity following the departures of Robert Lewandowski and Ferran Torres. Statistically, the transformation has been undeniable. Raphinha has already registered 14 goals in just eight appearances for the Catalan giants this season, with 12 of those coming in La Liga and two in the Champions League. His ability to link play remains intact as well, evidenced by the three assists he has contributed.
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Upcoming fixtures for the Selecao
Brazil are scheduled for a quick rematch against Australia on Tuesday, providing the perfect platform for Ancelotti to test this new formation in a competitive setting. Following that clash, the squad will travel to Kolkata to face India on Saturday, October 3. These friendlies are viewed as crucial building blocks for the five-time world champions as they look to move past their recent tournament disappointments and establish a consistent tactical identity under Ancelotti's leadership.
If Raphinha can translate his Barcelona scoring rate to the international stage, it could solve a long-standing headache for Brazil regarding the centre-forward position. The integration of Vinicius Junior alongside a central Raphinha promises a dynamic and fluid front line that could pose significant problems for any defence.
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