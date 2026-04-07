Cancelo: There are solutions with Al-Hilal... and Flick is different from Xavi

Speaking about the young talent Lamine Yamal, he said: “There’s no need to say anything; Lamine is the most talented player in the world, or certainly among the top three. It’s an honour for me to continue working with him and seeing him in training. He makes a real difference, and it’s great to have him on our side.”
When asked about his chances of staying at Barcelona, he said: “There are always options. I have a contract with Al-Hilal, but there are always options. Let’s see what happens between now and the end of the season, because, as I said, anything can always happen. When I arrived, they said I was finished, but in the end, that’s football. I must keep working like my teammates, and we’ll see in the end.”
On how satisfied he is with his performance, Cancelo emphasised: “No one in the world trusts me more than I do myself. No one knows my struggles or what I’ve been through except me and my family. I believe in myself very much.”
On the defensive style of play under Flick, he explained: “The dynamic is different. With high pressing, we take risks, and I stand by these values. Flick has introduced the German dynamic of pressing and closing down the player closest to the ball. This way, you almost always control the game, but you take greater risks.”
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