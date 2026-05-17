"We cannot hide our interest. There is something in the works, but I am not directly involved at the moment. I need time to decide. I believe this week will be crucial," explained 'The Special One' at the post-match press conference after Benfica's final match of the season against GD Estoril Praia (3–1).
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"Can't keep it a secret": Jose Mourinho speaks plainly about Real Madrid's interest
There has been no official approach from the club, nor have any preliminary talks begun. Nevertheless, Mourinho expects movement on the matter next week, suggesting a decision could come soon.
The 63-year-old is widely seen as the leading candidate to replace current coach Álvaro Arbeloa, whose underwhelming results are expected to limit his stay to the end of the season.
Recent reports have suggested that the deal is already done, although neither club has confirmed. Indications have pointed to a return for the Portuguese, who has a €3 million release clause in his Benfica contract that runs until 2027.
Didier Deschamps, who is stepping down as France coach, and VfB Stuttgart's Sebastian Hoeneß have also been mentioned as candidates.
- AFP
Mourinho has previously been in charge of Real Madrid
Mourinho is expected to use his firm hand to reunite Real's fractured star-studded squad, which now looks set to end the season without a major trophy for the second year running. In recent weeks and months, the players have been guilty of several disciplinary lapses, culminating in the serious altercation between Aurelien Tchouameni and Federico Valverde.
Mourinho previously managed the club from 2010 to 2013, winning La Liga and the Copa del Rey once each. According to Sky Sport, the 63-year-old has set two conditions for his return: "full control" and a "significant say in transfers".