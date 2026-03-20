Cagliari v Napoli: CM’s player ratings: McTominay the match-winner. De Bruyne too selfless

Caprile 5.5: kept the game alive with a save from Politano and made a few fine saves, but he bears some of the blame for the goal conceded.

Rodriguez 5.5: made a few good saves but was beaten too easily. Lacked reaction on the visitors’ goal.

(from 39’ s.t Raterink n/a).

Dossena 6: together with Mina, he formed a wall to contain the visitors’ lone striker

Mina 6: as always, it’s hard to get past him. He often shut down Holjund.

Zé Pedro 5.5: a few good defensive interventions, but the ball is played through his side too often. Needs to be reviewed regarding the goal.

(from 28’ s.t Mendy 6: came on and immediately looked dangerous)

Sulemana 5.5: too indecisive against a much more technically gifted side.

Gaetano 6: kept his midfield afloat.

Adopo 5: tried to make a mockery of the opposition but was outplayed by the Neapolitan midfield)

(from 28’ s.t Deiola 6: brought order to the defence)

Palestra 5.5: shut down by Conte, his forays were few and far between.

Folorunsho 5.5: showed his usual determination but it wasn’t enough.

(from 20’ s.t Kilicsoy 5: his introduction went almost unnoticed).

Esposito 6: the best chances came from his feet.

(from 39’ s.t Trepy n/a).





Manager Pisacane 5: solid in defence, but to avoid relegation, the team must also attack and try to score.