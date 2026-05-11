BVB said to have "the best chance": Spectacular transfer plan revealed by Kennet Eichhorn

Sport Bild had previously reported that Eichhorn himself was not entirely convinced by BVB's style of play under manager Niko Kovac and therefore preferred other options, such as a move to Bayer Leverkusen or RB Leipzig. That is said to have changed in the meantime. FC Bayern are also in the running, though kicker reports internal disagreement over the move.

Hertha, though, still hopes to keep the midfielder for one more season. According to Bild, the club intends to activate a €12 million release clause next summer but then immediately re-loan Eichhorn back to Berlin for 2024/25.

Yet that scenario is considered unlikely: according to Sport Bild, Eichhorn wants no interim move; he will join only a regular Champions League club that can guarantee immediate playing time. A loan back to Berlin or a season spent at a mid-table outfit appears unrealistic.

Conversely, if Eichhorn does join Dortmund, the Black and Yellows would view the youngster as an immediate reinforcement, given their long-standing lack of a clear defensive-midfield partner for Felix Nmecha.