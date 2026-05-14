BVB sporting director Ole Book has confirmed Borussia Dortmund's interest in Hertha's talented midfielder Kennet Eichhorn.

"I do think Kennet has a certain creativity about him. We know him well, and we like him too. Like probably many other clubs, we like the player. We'll have to wait and see what happens next," Book told reporters on the sidelines of a public training session.

Reports have linked the 16-year-old to Dortmund for months, and Bild claims the club has the "best chance" of signing him, citing a recent meeting between Book and the youngster.

Sport Bild had earlier claimed that Eichhorn was not fully convinced by BVB's playing style under Niko Kovac and favoured alternatives like Bayer Leverkusen or RB Leipzig.

Bayern Munich are also interested, though kicker reports internal disagreement over whether Eichhorn should move to Säbener Straße, despite their faith in his ability as a four-time U17 international.

Manchester City are also in the race, with Sky reporting that Pep Guardiola is a big fan and would welcome the teenager to the Sky Blues next term.