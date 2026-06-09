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FISNIK ASLLANI HOFFENHEIM Getty Images
Jochen Tittmar

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BVB, news and rumours: Talks have resumed! Bundesliga striker reportedly 'can very much imagine' a move to Dortmund

Bundesliga
Borussia Dortmund
F. Asllani

Fisnik Asllani is open to a move to Borussia Dortmund, and a young talent is set to sign a long-term contract extension. All the latest BVB news and rumours.

More news and rumours about BVB:

  • BVB reportedly makes first bid for surprise transfer
  • Farewell? Guirassy has reportedly made an initial decision on a potential move.
  • Meanwhile, fresh reports contradict rumours of Italian interest in Couto.
  • Fisnik Asllani TSG Hoffenheim 2025getty

    BVB, rumour: Fisnik Asllani is reportedly open to a move to Dortmund.

    Fisnik Asllani remains on Borussia Dortmund's shortlist of attacking targets, according to Bild.

    The 23-year-old TSG Hoffenheim attacker is viewed internally as a possible reinforcement for Dortmund's front line, especially should the club's squad undergo changes this summer.

    According to the report, there have been fresh talks between the Kosovo international's entourage and BVB, and Asllani is said to be "very open to the idea" of a move to Dortmund. The club has reiterated its interest, but officials stress that concrete steps will only be taken once departures from the current squad are confirmed.

    The futures of Serhou Guirassy and Karim Adeyemi are key: as long as both stay at Dortmund, a move for the Hoffenheim forward is unlikely. Should one depart, however, talks could accelerate rapidly.

    Asllani has already made a name for himself: he impressed during his time at SV Elversberg and has since confirmed his qualities at a higher level with Hoffenheim, attracting the attention of several top clubs.

    Reports indicate a fixed release clause of €30 million for clubs that have competed in the Champions League over the past three years, while other suitors would likely face a fee of around €25 million.

    For Dortmund, however, the situation could become increasingly difficult. In addition to the Black and Yellows, RB Leipzig are also said to have expressed an interest. This increases the competitive pressure, especially as Dortmund's transfer planning is initially geared towards potential sales. If decisions are delayed, other interested parties could act more quickly.

    Nevertheless, Asllani remains a serious topic of discussion in Dortmund. One potential advantage for BVB is that sporting director Ole Book knows the striker from their time together at Elversberg and is considered a key advocate. Should financial flexibility arise from a major sale, a move by Dortmund could follow shortly.

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  • BookGetty Images

    BVB, rumour: Borussia Dortmund are set to extend Enzo Duarte's contract.

    Borussia Dortmund is pressing ahead with its long-term plans for young talent Enzo Duarte. According to the Ruhr Nachrichten, BVB is working to secure the 17-year-old midfielder's long-term future at the club. 

    The club intends to offer him an initial professional deal lasting four to five years, despite the fact that his current development contract does not expire until 2028.

    According to the report, both parties have been discussing the deal for some time, with negotiations proceeding "completely unnoticed". 

    Internally, he is regarded as a player with significant development potential, and is expected to press for a place in Niko Kovac's first-team squad. 

    Although he has yet to make his competitive first-team debut for Dortmund, the 17-year-old has already earned five senior caps for Luxembourg and has recently graduated to a first start.

  • Borussia Dortmund transfer history: BVB's record sales

    PlayerPositionSold toYearTransfer fee
    Ousmane DembéléForwardFC Barcelona2017€148 million
    Jude BellinghamMidfieldReal Madrid2023£127m
    Jadon SanchoForwardManchester United2022€85 million
    Christian PulisicAttackChelsea FC2018€64 million
    Pierre-Emerick AubameyangAttackArsenal FC2023€63.75m

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