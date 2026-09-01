'As far as I'm concerned...' - On fire Bundesliga striker breaks silence on Man Utd and Tottenham surprise transfer links

Despite the speculation leading up to Tuesday's transfer deadline, Matanovic remains entirely committed to Schuster’s side. When pressed on the recent links to Old Trafford, the striker offered a blunt assessment of the situation.

"As far as I’m concerned, I’m currently at Freiburg," Matanovic told reporters. "There has been absolutely no contact with anyone from my side."

The 6ft 5in frontman credited his blistering form over the past year to psychological clarity rather than merely physical preparation. "The first thing people think of is that success is due to hard training and that’s largely true," he explained. "But I believe that football is much more a mental game. If you’re clear-headed, not overthinking, and not hesitating, then that’s how things happen. If I’m overthinking, starting to brood, and lacking self-confidence, then it doesn’t work."



