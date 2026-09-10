Bryan Mbeumo reflects on journey from Ligue 2 to Champions League debut with Manchester United

Bryan Mbeumo is set to achieve a career landmark on Thursday evening when Manchester United host Sabah in their UEFA Champions League group opener. The Cameroonian forward joined manager Michael Carrick in the pre-match press conference to reflect on his rapid rise through European football.

Having started his senior career in Ligue 2 with Troyes, Mbeumo described stepping onto Europe's grandest stage as a massive personal reward.

The 27-year-old expressed immense excitement at finally competing against top-tier continental opposition.