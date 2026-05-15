Why £105m Arsenal superstar Declan Rice left Man Utd captain Bruno Fernandes ‘really sad’ with transfer decision

Despite his sadness over missed recruitment opportunities, Fernandes has enjoyed a sensational individual campaign. The United captain recently beat Rice to the Football Writers' Association Footballer of the Year award after a record-breaking season. The 31-year-old has registered 19 league assists this term, placing him within touching distance of the all-time single-season record held by Thierry Henry and Kevin De Bruyne.

"Obviously it’s always nice to see a lot of people have voted for you and I know this is a massive award in the UK and for me it’s very special to do it," Fernandes said of his award win. He added: "It also comes from people who follow football from all around the UK, people who work in the background behind the players and it makes it very special. Of course, you like to see good things out there about you - you don’t like it as much when it’s not so good - but it’s part of the job.

"Obviously when these moments come, I’m very grateful for the opportunity to be here on behalf of the people who voted for me and also the ones who didn’t vote for me and who made other choices. We know, as I’ve said before, it’s a collective job what we do but when individually you get recognised for what you’ve done during the season it feels very special."