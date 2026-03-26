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Bruno Fernandes approves Man Utd transfer swoop for Sandro Tonali as formal offer for Newcastle star lined up
Red Devils identify Tonali as top target
According to the Daily Mail’s chief football reporter, Craig Hope, Manchester United have placed Sandro Tonali at the top of their summer midfield shortlist, and are expected to make a formal approach to Newcastle once the current campaign concludes. While the Old Trafford club have also been monitoring the likes of Adam Wharton and former Magpie Elliot Anderson, who has also been linked with Manchester City, Tonali is now considered the priority option to bolster their midfield options.
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Bruno’s seal of approval: Captain backs Tonali pursuit
The Mail adds that United captain Bruno Fernandes has been consulted and has added his support to the move, having been thoroughly impressed by the Italian’s performances in the Premier League. Since joining Newcastle from AC Milan in the summer of 2023, Tonali has become a key figure for the Magpies, registering 20 goal involvements across 104 appearances.
Newcastle in strong negotiating position
Despite the growing interest from Manchester, Newcastle are in no rush to sell their prized asset. Tonali still has three years remaining on his current contract at St James' Park, and the club holds an option to extend that deal by a further 12 months. This puts the Magpies in a position of strength when it comes to negotiating a potential transfer fee, which would likely need to be substantial to facilitate a move.
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Another Isak case brewing?
The situation is further complicated by the fact that Tonali has not officially expressed a desire to leave Tyneside. However, the recurring comments from the player’s representative, who has frequently discussed the possibility of a move, have not gone unnoticed by the Newcastle hierarchy. While they are aware of United's intent, the club is no longer operating in the executive vacuum that led to the controversial sale of Alexander Isak to Liverpool last year.