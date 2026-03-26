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Tom Hindle

Brazil player ratings vs France: Vinicius Junior, Raphinha and Casemiro all fall flat in worrying defeat to ten-man Les Bleus

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Brazil's main men fell flat as the Selecao turned in an underwhelming performance against France in a forgettable 2-1 loss. The Selecao were poor at both ends of the pitch, and languid in between, and only really showed attacking intent when it was too late. A late goal from Bremer was rather flattering as Carlo Ancelotti's men were easily dealt with by Les Bleus, who played most of the second half with ten men.

The Selecao were rather toothless going forward in the first half. Despite having Vinicius Jr and Raphinha leading the line, Carlo Ancelotti's side created relatively few chances. It devolved into a drudge of a game. Gabriel Martinelli curled wide. Mike Maignan was forced into a save. 

And then France struck. It was a simple thing, a through ball from Ousmane Dembele to Kylian Mbappe, who rushed through and dinked over a sprawling Ederson to make it 1-0. 

Brazil improved after the break. A previously static unit started to play a bit, creating chances here and there. They were given another lifeline when Dayot Upamecano was shown his marching orders for clipping Wesley as he ran in on goal. Still, despite being down to 10-men, France were more opportunistic. They added a second after 65 minutes. Michael Olise brilliantly fed Hugo Ekitike, who lifted over Ederson for a 2-0 lead.

Yet the Selecao stuck around. Their goal was a scrappy thing, Bremer bundling home from a knockdown after a free-kick. There were further chances. Vinicius never stopped running. Joao Pedro scrapped away. But after Vinicius fired wide in the 97th minute, it was clear this wasn't Brazil's day, and that Ancelotti has a big job on his hands when the World Cup kicks off in less than three months. 

GOAL rates Brazil's players from Gilette Stadium...

  • Leo PereiraGetty

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Ederson (5/10):

    Made to look rather silly when he was beaten twice. Didn't have much else to do. 

    Wesley (6/10):

    Got forward well and technically "earned" a red card for his side. Was a little reckless in his tackles here and there, though. 

    Bremer (5/10):

    Scored Brazil's only goal on the day, which couldn't make up for a pretty dire defensive display. 

    Leo Pereira (4/10):

    Didn't monitor the channels well enough, and was made to pay as France carved the defence apart. Will surely be out of the picture when everyone is available.

    Douglas Santos (6/10):

    A solid showing at the back. Held his side down, for the most part. 

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  • Casemiro Brazil 2026Getty

    Midfield

    Andrey Santos (5/10):

    A disciplined performance. Won the majority of his tackles and kept it tidy. No attacking ideas, though. 

    Casemiro (6/10):

    Really rather mixed. Sprayed the ball around at times, but was far too easily exploited on the first France goal and his passing was erratic. Missed one glorious chance early in the second half, but then ran his socks off. 

    Raphinha (5/10):

    Struggled in an attacking midfield role of sorts. Didn't link up with his fellow attackers often enough. Removed at halftime after a forgettable shift, reportedly due to a knock.

  • Matheus CunhaGetty

    Attack

    Gabriel Martinelli (5/10):

    Barely involved in a disappointing hour of work. 

    Matheus Cunha (6/10):

    Linked play well, ran the channels, but never got a clear look on goal. 

    Vinicius Jr (6/10):

    Took on his man at every possible opportunity and created three chances, but was mostly frustrated. Brazil will need more from their talisman to compete for World Cup glory.

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  • Carlo Ancelotti Brazil 2026Getty

    Subs & Manager

    Luiz Henrique (7/10):

    Assisted Brazil's only goal to mark his sole major involvement. 

    Joao Pedro (7/10):

    Offered a bit more physicality - as well as a focal point up front. 

    Ibanez (6/10):

    An unremarkable 20 minutes. 

    Danilo (N/A):

    No time to make an impact

    Igor Thiago (N/A):

    No time to make an impact. Probably introduced too late. 

    Gabriel Sara (N/A):

    A brief run out. 

    Carlo Ancelotti (5/10):

    Not the most encouraging showing. Brazil were poor in the first half, and only really showed life when it was too late. Lots of improvement needed. 

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