Borussia Dortmund deny Serhou Guirassy bid from Fenerbahce as German giants' transfer demand for star striker revealed

Dortmund director Ricken has moved quickly to squash rumours linking star striker Guirassy with a sensational move to Fenerbahce.

The Turkish side has been increasingly vocal about their desire to land the forward, but the hierarchy at Signal Iduna Park remains unmoved by the public pursuit.

Speaking to WAZ Ricken clarified the club's official stance on the matter, stating: "We have no offer for Serhou. We also have no intention of letting him go. He has impressively proven his value for Borussia Dortmund over the past two seasons."