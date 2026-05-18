Borussia Dortmund drop Jadon Sancho pursuit as eye Arsenal player emerges as alternative transfer target

Dortmund’s pursuit of Sancho has been placed "on hold" as the club explores fresh tactical directions. Despite the England international's history with BVB, the trail has grown cold while the club evaluates their long-term needs under the current coaching setup. While Sancho remains a potential topic for later in the summer, he is no longer the immediate priority for new sporting director Book.

The reasoning behind this shift lies in Dortmund's commitment to their successful three-man defensive system. This tactical choice means the recruitment team are less focused on traditional wingers and are instead hunting for a "number 10" who possesses the versatility to drift wide. Speaking to Sky Sport, Book confirmed the club’s active approach: "It can be early or late. We all, including the coaching staff, would prefer it if we could make one or two more transfers before the start of pre-season preparation."