Billionaire former West Ham co-owner David Sullivan files £150 million lawsuit against BBC over sexual misconduct documentary

According to The Athletic, Sullivan has issued a High Court defamation claim against the BBC over the programme 'Predator: The Billionaire Football Boss'. The documentary featured allegations from seven women regarding Sullivan's conduct during the 1980s and 1990s.

Sullivan has denied any wrongdoing and is seeking £150m in damages. Furthermore, he wants a court order to force the removal of the documentary from BBC platforms and prevent further publication of the allegations, referencing section 13 of the United Kingdom's Defamation Act. The BBC declined to comment on the matter.