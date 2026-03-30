Bernardo Silva formally tells Man City he wants to leave

The 31-year-old has long been linked with a move to La Liga, and it is alleged that his priority remains playing for Barca. His agent, Jorge Mendes, has been active in sounding out several European giants, with Atletico Madrid, Juventus, and Napoli also thought to be in the conversation as they gauge the feasibility of a deal. However, a move to the Spotify Camp Nou is far from guaranteed. Barcelona's financial constraints remain a hurdle, and there are internal questions about whether they need another ball-playing midfielder given their current squad depth. Silva is reportedly willing to accept a reduced financial package to make the move happen, but the Catalan club may prioritise other positions, such as a new striker or defensive reinforcements.

Beyond the borders of Europe, the Saudi Pro League has shown significant interest, with several clubs prepared to offer the Portugal international a massive salary to become the latest high-profile arrival in the Middle East. Similarly, Major League Soccer represents a viable path.