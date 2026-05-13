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Harry Sherlock

Belgium squad World Cup 2026: Which players will make it to the showpiece in USA, Mexico and Canada?

Belgium
World Cup

All you need to know about Belgium's squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Belgium will head to the 2026 World Cup as one of the dark horses to win the entire competition. 

The Red Devils have had some of the best players in the world in recent years but their Golden Generation infamously fell short of tournament glory. 

Belgium have been at 13 tournaments throughout its history; they have only missed out on the tournaments between 1958 and 1966, as well as the 1974, 1978, 2006 and 2010 editions. They did not enter the 1950 competition.

Belgium's best finish came in 2018, when a Kevin De Bruyne-inspired side reached the semi-finals, and eventually finished third, beating England in the third place play-off. Can they go two steps further, and both reach the final and win it, in 2026?

  • Wales v Belgium - Group J FIFA World Cup 2026 QualifierGetty Images Sport

    Goalkeepers

    Belgium have one of the best goalkeepers in the world: Thibaut Courtois. The Real Madrid goalkeeper has over 100 caps and won the Golden Glove at the World Cup when the Red Devils finished third, after a string of exceptional performances. 

    He also has able support from Nottingham Forest goalkeeper Matz Sels, and Manchester United stopper Senne Lammens has developed into one of the most outstanding stoppers in the Premier League since his arrival at Old Trafford. That trio are likely to head to the tournament, although RB Leipzig goalkeeper Maarten Vandevoordt will hope to spring a shock on either Sels or Lammens; he is unlikely to dislodge Courtois.

    Mike Penders, who is on loan at Strasbourg from Chelsea, is a potential wildcard option.

    PlayerClub
    Thibaut CourtoisReal Madrid
    Matz SelsNottingham Forest
    Senne LammensManchester United
    Maarten VandevoordtRB Leipzig
    Mike PendersStrasbourg (on loan from Chelsea)
    Nordin JackersClub Brugge
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    Defenders

    In defence, Belgium have seen something of a changing of the guard in recent years, with the likes of Jan Vertonghen and Toby Alderweireld retiring from the game. However, they still have experienced options, including the likes of Thomas Meunier and Timothy Castagne, who have played at previous tournaments. 

    They could be joined by young options such as 23-year-old Koni De Winter and 22-year-old Zeno Debast.

    AS Monaco's Wout Faes is also an interesting option to be considered.

    PlayerClub
    Wout FaesMonaco
    Thomas MeunierLille
    Timothy CastagneFulham
    Arthur TheateEintracht Frankfurt
    Zeno DebastSporting CP
    Maxim De CuyperBrighton and Hove Albion
    Brandon MecheleClub Brugge
    Koni De WinterAC Milan
    Joaquin SeysClub Brugge
    Nathan NgoyLille
  • Kevin De Bruyne BelgiumGetty Images

    Midfielders

    Belgium have remarkable talent in midfield. Along with the likes of Youri Tielemans and Axel Witsel, Kevin De Bruyne is one of the best midfield players on the planet, even at the age of 34. 

    While this may be his final tournament before he brings the curtain down on his career, they also have a wonderkid by the name of Nathan De Cat. The 17-year-old has yet to win his first Belgium cap, but he is an incredible talent and could potentially head to the World Cup and make his mark on the biggest tournament in the game. 

    There are also experienced options such as Hans Vanaken who can provide support throughout the competition.

    PlayerClub
    Axel WitselGirona
    Kevin De BruyneNapoli
    Youri TielemansAston Villa
    Amadou OnanaAston Villa
    Nicolas RaskinRangers
    Nathan De CatAnderlecht
    Hans VanakenClub Brugge
    Diego MoreiraStrasbourg
    Charles VanhoutteNice
    Jorthy MokioAjax

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  • Kevin De Bruyne Romelu Lukaku Belgium Wales 09062025Getty Images

    Attackers

    Belgium are blessed with some incredible attacking options. Not only do they have an intensely physical, prolific striker in Romelu Lukaku, they also have intense talent on the flanks, such as Manchester City's Jeremy Doku and Arsenal's Leandro Trossard. However, there is a question mark hanging over Lukaku, as he is currently battling a hamstring injury.

    There is plenty of talent in the back-up brigade too; Lois Openda and Michy Batshuayi are experienced goal-getters at the top end of the pitch, while the likes of Charles De Ketelaere and Alexis Saelemaekers can both pick the lock and score themselves. 

    There is fleet-footed talent across the board up front. 

    PlayerClub
    Jeremy DokuManchester City
    Romelu LukakuNapoli
    Leandro TrossardArsenal
    Michy BatshuayiEintracht Frankfurt
    Romeo VermantClub Brugge
    Malick FofanaLyon
    Lois OpendaJuventus
    Dodi LukebakioBenfica
    Charles De KetelaereAtalanta
    Alexis SaelemaekersAC Milan
    Lucas StassinSaint-Etienne
    Mika GodtsAjax
  • Belgium v Liechtenstein - FIFA World Cup 2026 QualifierGetty Images Sport

    Belgium's star players

    Kevin de Bruyne is one of the best players in world football and will be out to leave a lasting impression on the World Cup before he hangs up his boots, while Romelu Lukaku is an elite striker who can hit the back of the net in any circumstance. 

    In goal, they are blessed with fulsome options, though Thibaut Courtois is one of the best goalkeepers in the world and is almost certain to start.

    While there may not be a truly standout defender amongst the crop, there will be a hope that the dazzling dribbling skills of Jeremy Doku and Leandro Trossard can make up for it. 

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    Predicted Belgium Starting XI for World Cup 2026

    Courtois is almost certain to keep goal for Belgium at the World Cup. 

    In defence, expect Meunier and Castagne to keep the backline in check, with De Bruyne and Tielemans attempting to pick the lock of the opposition defence. 

    With a remarkable level of talent in attack, Doku and Trossard could dovetail behind Lukaku - if he can prove his fitness - and cause immense problems for just about any backline the Red Devils will come up against in the World Cup in 2026. 

    Predicted Belgium starting XI (4-3-3): Courtois; Meunier, Mechele, Theate, Castagne; Tielemans, De Bruyne, Witsel; Trossard, Lukaku, Doku. 

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