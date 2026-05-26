Goal.com
LiveTickets
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Vancouver Whitecaps FC v LA GalaxyGetty Images Sport
GOAL

World Cup 2026 Vancouver Tickets Guide: BC Place schedule, match info & everything you need to know about World Cup 2026 venue

World Cup
SHOPPING
Tickets

If you are planning to visit BC Place Stadium for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, we've got you covered

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is on the horizon, with the USA, Mexico, and Canada set to co-host the showpiece event. World champions Argentina will defend their title against 47 other teams in the biggest edition of the tournament to date.

Book Vancouver World Cup TicketsBook Tickets

Canada’s BC Place Stadium, home to the BC Lions and Vancouver Whitecaps, is one of the 12 selected host venues across the three nations. It will stage seven matches during the tournament, including two featuring Canada.

Whether you are a fan planning to attend games at the stadium during the World Cup or simply eager to explore it while visiting British Columbia, this guide is for you. GOAL has all the information you need before visiting this 2026 World Cup venue.

READ MORE: How to buy FIFA World Cup 2026 tickets: Release dates, prices, dynamic pricing & more

  • FBL-WC-2026-MEXICO-CLOCK-COUNTDOWNAFP

    Which World Cup 2026 games are at BC Place?

    DateFixtureLocationTickets
    Sat Jun 13Australia vs. Türkiye (9pm PT)BC Place (Vancouver)Tickets
    Thu Jun 18Canada vs. Qatar (3pm PT)BC Place (Vancouver)Tickets
    Sun Jun 21New Zealand vs. Egypt (6pm PT)BC Place (Vancouver)Tickets
    Wed Jun 24Switzerland vs. Canada (12pm PT)BC Place (Vancouver)Tickets
    Fri Jun 26New Zealand vs. Belgium (8pm PT)BC Place (Vancouver)Tickets
    Thu Jul 2Round of 32 (8pm PT)BC Place (Vancouver)Tickets
    Tue Jul 7Round of 16 (1pm PT)BC Place (Vancouver)Tickets

  • How to buy Vancouver World Cup Tickets at BC Place?

    As of today, the major official World Cup ticket lotteries (including the Visa Presale, Early Ticket Draw, and the post-draw Random Selection Draw) have officially concluded.

    With over 500 million requests processed during those phases, primary availability is now at an all-time low.

    Here's what you need to know at a glance:

    • The Last-Minute Sales Phase is currently live, having launched on April 1. Unlike previous rounds, this is not a lottery. Tickets are being sold on a strictly first-come, first-served basis with immediate confirmation. This represents the final opportunity to purchase official tickets directly from FIFA.
    • The Official FIFA Resale Marketplace is also open. This platform is now the primary authorized destination for fans to buy and sell verified tickets at regulated prices as the tournament approaches.
    • Alternatively, fans may look to secondary marketplaces like StubHub for last-minute tickets. Remember to check the T&Cs of any secondary sites for tickets you're buying.

    Book Vancouver World Cup TicketsBook Tickets

  • U2 Performs At BC PlaceGetty Images Entertainment

    BC Place overview

    Capacity54,500
    Year opened1981
    Tenant(s)BC Lions (CFL), Vancouver Whitecaps (MLS)
    Address777 Pacific Blvd, Vancouver, BC V6B 4Y8, Canada
    TicketsTickets

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

  • TAG Heuer Ambassador Chris Hemsworth Attends Rugby Stevens VancouverGetty Images Entertainment

    History of BC Place

    BC Place Stadium opened in 1983, hosting its first ever CFL game as the home of the British Columbia Lions. The venue also played a major role in Expo 86 and was the site of the final NASL season for the Vancouver Whitecaps.

    In 2009, the stadium began a two-year renovation project with an estimated cost of 514 million CAD. The air-supported roof was removed and replaced with a new cable-supported roof, which was the largest of its kind at the time.

    In 2015, BC Place hosted nine matches of the FIFA Women’s World Cup, including the final, where the USA defeated Japan 5–2, led by a Carli Lloyd hat trick.

    Now, just over a decade later, BC Place has been selected as one of the host venues for the men’s World Cup, with a total of seven matches to be played, including knockout rounds. Only time will tell what new history this stadium will create.

  • BC Lions v Winnipeg Blue BombersGetty Images Sport

    Which teams play at BC Place

    BC Place has been serving as home turf for the British Columbia Lions in the CFL and the Vancouver Whitecaps in the MLS. 

    TeamLeague
    BC LionsCFL
    Vancouver WhitecapsMLS
  • U2 Performs At BC PlaceGetty Images Entertainment

    How to get to BC Place Stadium

    How to get to BC Place by public transport 

    BC Place is accessible through several public transit options, including trains and buses. The SkyTrain system has the Stadium–Chinatown station located just two minutes from the venue, while the Canada Line serves the Yaletown–Roundhouse station.

    Several bus routes, including 17, 19, and N8, stop within a five-minute walking distance of the stadium.

    How to get to BC Place by car

    If you are traveling to the stadium by car, you can enter Downtown Vancouver through one of four routes: Granville Bridge, Cambie Bridge, Lions Gate Bridge, or Quebec Street. From there, follow the signs for BC Place and Pacific Boulevard. 

  • Guided tours for BC Place

    BC Place is open year-round for public tours, with tickets available through the Viator website. Tours operate daily between 10 AM and 5 PM, except on event days when access is limited.

    The experience gives fans a unique behind-the-scenes look at the stadium, with opportunities to step onto the field, explore the locker rooms, visit the media lounge, enjoy the premium suites, and the BC Sports Hall of Fame museum, which offers a deep dive into the history, culture, and legacy of the BC Lions team.

  • Places to eat and drink near BC Place

    There are numerous dining options around BC Place. The Victor at Parq Vancouver is a great place to sit down and enjoy a quality steakhouse meal with a rooftop vibe, while Moxies on West Georgia is a solid spot for groups to hang out casually before a game.

    Lupo Restaurant and Vinoteca, along with Frankie’s Italian Kitchen and Bar, are also excellent choices for pre- or post-match meals.