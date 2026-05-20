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Jamal Musiala loses driving licence as Bayern Munich star found to have caused traffic accident
High-speed collision on the A8
The incident occurred on April 13, 2025, while Musiala was travelling on the A8 motorway towards Salzburg. The Bayern Munich midfielder was behind the wheel of an Audi RS e-tron GT, a high-performance electric vehicle capable of producing over 600 horsepower, and was reportedly accompanied by his younger sister at the time of the crash.
Florian Lindemann, a spokesperson for the Munich I Public Prosecutor's Office, confirmed the details of the incident, saying: "During an overtaking manoeuvre, the accused Jamal M., who was driving at excessive speed at the time, overlooked a car driving to his right, resulting in a collision."
It was revealed that Musiala was travelling at 194 km/h in a zone restricted to 120 km/h.
- AFP
Legal consequences for the Bayern star
The collision involved a VW Golf carrying two passengers, a 30-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman, both of whom sustained minor injuries in the impact. Reports indicate that Musiala was left shocked by the event and immediately checked on the welfare of the other individuals involved. The total property damage from the accident is estimated to be in the region of €200,000.
As a result of the investigation, the Munich District Court issued a penal order against the 23-year-old. Lindemann explained that the court issued the order "on January 28, 2026, which has since become legally binding, against the accused Jamal M. for negligent endangerment of road traffic and negligent bodily injury in two cases."
Driving ban and heavy fines imposed
The legal fallout for the former Chelsea academy graduate includes both financial and administrative penalties. Aside from a fine, the most significant blow is the revocation of his privilege to drive. The player's representatives have confirmed the incident following inquiries into the matter, which had remained largely out of the public eye until recently.
Regarding the duration of the ban, the spokesperson for the prosecutor's office clarified the timeline for the midfielder's return to the road. Lindemann noted that "a new driving licence may not be issued to Musiala before the expiry of nine months from the time the penal order became legally binding," suggesting he will not be back behind the wheel until the autumn.
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A difficult period for the Germany international
The news of the driving ban adds to what has been a challenging period for the young playmaker. Musiala has already been sidelined during the 2025 campaign due to a serious injury sustained at the Club World Cup, where he suffered a fractured fibula and a dislocated ankle, marking the most significant physical setback of his professional career to date. While he returned to action in January, he was dealt another scare with an ankle injury in March.