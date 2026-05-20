Will Ansu Fati return to Barcelona? La Liga champions stance on reintegrating Monaco loan star revealed

The gamble has paid off for Fati. After more than two years of struggling with fitness and form, the young winger has successfully revitalised his career in Ligue 1 after joining Monaco on loan. Following a difficult stint at Brighton where he failed to secure a regular spot, Fati moved to Monaco and has finally looked like the player who once wore the iconic number 10 shirt for Barcelona.

Under the guidance of Adi Hutter and later Sébastien Pocognoli, the Spanish international has recorded an impressive 12 goals in 30 appearances across all competitions. While he was not always an undisputed starter, his explosive start to the campaign and clinical finishing as a substitute have proved that his natural talent remains intact despite his previous injury woes.