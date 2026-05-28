Barcelona progressing in Bernardo Silva transfer talks with Man City icon willing to take pay cut

Silva has been a recurring name on Barcelona's recruitment radar for several years. President Joan Laporta and the club's sporting hierarchy have long admired the midfielder's technical profile, having previously explored a deal while Xavi was at the helm. However, the 31-year-old ultimately extended his stay at the Etihad Stadium at that time.

According to Sport, the landscape has shifted dramatically three years later. Now an adventurer seeking a final major challenge in Europe, Silva is an attractive free agent. Driven by a personal desire to live in Catalunya, where part of his family is already based, the Portuguese has tasked his representative, Jorge Mendes, with finalising an agreement with the Blaugrana.