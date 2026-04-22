Barcelona player ratings vs Celta Vigo: Lamine Yamal gets the job done! Blaugrana stretch lead over Real Madrid - but wonderkid's injury could prove costly

Predictably, it was Yamal who was the catalyst for Barcelona. Having already twice come within inches of scoring, the teenager's slaloming run drew a crude bodycheck in the penalty area shortly before half-time, and the 18-year-old dusted himself off to coolly convert the resulting spot-kick somewhat against the run of play. But rather than celebrate he immediately went down injured and was taken off.

That goal - which preceded a lengthy pause due to a medical emergency in the crowd - didn't open the floodgates, as Barca were made to grind out the result against their Europe-chasing visitors. They did have the ball in the net shortly after the break, but Ferran Torres' fine finish was ruled out for offside after a VAR check.

Ultimately, though, Hansi Flick's men were able to get over the line, crucially extending their lead at the top of La Liga to a surely insurmountable nine points with just six games to play in their bid to retain the title.

GOAL rates Barcelona's players from Spotify Camp Nou...