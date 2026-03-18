Barcelona player ratings vs Newcastle: Raphinha's red-hot week continues while Robert Lewandowski rediscovers his scoring touch as Blaugrana run riot to seal Champions League progression

Having drawn the first leg 1-1 at St. James' Park, Barca took the lead in the tie inside six minutes when Raphinha curled a low shot into the bottom corner. Newcastle fought back, however, and equalised when Anthony Elanga finished off a nice sweeping move, only for the Blaugrana to retake the lead less than three minutes later when Bernal finished from close range after Gerard Martin knocked down Raphinha's free-kick.

Elanga netted his second of the night to again draw level after Yamal gave the ball away on the edge of his own box, and the teenager's night looked to be getting worse when he blazed over with the goal gaping after Raphinha's shot was parried into his path. He did get his goal in first-half stoppage time, though, when he converted from the penalty spot after Raphinha was pulled back Kieran Trippier.

Hansi Flick's side stepped things up after the break and scored three times in the space of 10 minutes to put the game to bed. First, Fermin ran onto Raphinha's through-ball to finish before Lewandowski nodded in a corner and then ran onto a Yamal pass for his second of the night. With the tie over, Raphinha added a seventh when Jacob Ramsey's pass across the penalty area landed at his feet.

GOAL rates Barca's players from Spotify Camp Nou...