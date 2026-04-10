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FC Barcelona v Atletico de Madrid - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 Quarter-Final First LegGetty Images Sport
Mohamed Mansi

Translated by

Barcelona now have just one option after UEFA’s complaint

Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid
Barcelona
Atletico Madrid
Champions League
Spain

Barcelona have lodged an official complaint with UEFA over a penalty not being awarded in their favour against Atlético Madrid in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-finals.

The club requested an investigation into the officiating, including access to communications between the match referee and the video assistant referee. 

However, according to Spanish newspaper Mundo Deportivo, UEFA has never released such recordings and is unlikely to do so this time. 

Instead, the club’s sole recourse would be to travel to UEFA’s headquarters in Nyon to listen to the recordings in person—a procedure already used in Spain, where the Referees’ Committee lets clubs review audio at its own offices without releasing it.

Read also

Strong-worded statement... Barcelona makes four demands of UEFA

  • FC Barcelona v Atletico de Madrid - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 Quarter-Final First LegGetty Images Sport

    Will UEFA sanction referee Kovač?

    According to the match report, sanctioning Romanian referee Ştefan Covaci hinges on his interpretation of the on-pitch incident, which alone may not warrant disciplinary action; the same applies to the absence of VAR intervention.

    Despite the controversy, it remains to be seen whether the Romanian official, who has previously refereed the finals of all three European club competitions, will be entrusted with any of the semi-final ties in the Champions League, Europa League or Conference League.

    Barcelona lost 2-0 at home to Atlético Madrid in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-finals.

    Barcelona played with ten men from the 44th minute after Pau Cubarsi was sent off.

    The sides will meet again next Tuesday at the Metropolitano Stadium for the second leg.

    Read also

    Pérez sets out his plan to restructure Real Madrid

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