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Revealed: How Barcelona failed in their surprise pursuit of Man City star Josko Gvardiol with Serie A alternative identified
Barca's defensive pursuit falls flat
Towards the end of 2025, Barcelona's sporting department formally explored a move for the 24-year-old Croatian, according to Mundo Deportivo. Flick was actively searching for versatile reinforcements, and Gvardiol perfectly fit the tactical mould. The Catalan giants admired his physical dominance, his ability to defend open space, and his supreme composure when bringing the ball out from the back. Crucially, his ability to seamlessly transition between centre-back and left-back would have provided immense flexibility to the Blaugrana system.
However, their initial approach was immediately met with a brick wall. Gvardiol possessed absolutely no desire to abandon the Premier League. Meanwhile, Manchester City made it explicitly clear that they would not facilitate a transfer under any circumstances, viewing the player as a core piece of their project.
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City shut down Catalan advances
Man City’s stance behind the scenes was definitive. The Etihad outfit were already drafting a significantly improved contract to reward the defender's stellar form. This financial muscle immediately deterred Barcelona from attempting a realistic bidding war, as City had no intention of letting their prized asset slip away or making negotiations easy.
Gvardiol's sporting situation also left no room for doubt. He had developed into an indispensable regular during Pep Guardiola's tenure and maintained that undisputed starting role following Enzo Maresca's arrival as head coach. The combination of guaranteed minutes, title ambitions, and a lucrative renewal offer meant Barcelona's enquiry was dead on arrival.
Looming financial investigation failed to force an exit
Barcelona's attempt to test the waters occurred while Manchester City were operating under the heavy shadow of a massive Premier League investigation. At the time of the Catalan club's interest, the City were facing 115 financial charges regarding an alleged disguised funding scheme designed to artificially inflate revenues.
Despite the severe implications of the ongoing case - which has only recently resulted in an unprecedented guilty verdict against the club - the off-pitch turbulence did not unsettle the squad. City fiercely denied the accusations throughout the process, and the lingering institutional uncertainty was never enough to push Gvardiol towards the exit door when Barcelona came calling.
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New contracts and fresh targets
The saga reached its absolute conclusion at the end of July when Gvardiol signed a bumper extension. The new agreement keeps him in Manchester until the summer of 2031, accompanied by a substantial salary increase that permanently ends Barcelona's hopes of a future swoop.
Consequently, the Spanish giants have fully shifted their focus to Serie A. Inter centre-back Alessandro Bastoni has now emerged as Flick's primary alternative. Barcelona will need to act decisively in the Italian market if they are to finally secure the elite defensive addition their squad desperately requires.
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