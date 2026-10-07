'A legendary journey' - Barcelona sporting director Deco pays ultimate tribute to Lionel Messi following emotional Argentina retirement

Messi's international journey reached its conclusion in emphatic style as Argentina cruised to a comfortable 3-0 victory over Benin. It was an evening defined by raw emotion, with fans and teammates alike moved to tears as the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner concluded his journey with the Albiceleste. Among those leading the tributes was Deco, who shared a significant portion of his playing career with the diminutive genius in Catalonia.

Deco took to social media to express his admiration for his former teammate, highlighting the impact Messi has had on the sport globally. Writing on Instagram, the Portuguese executive noted: "A legendary journey with the Argentine National Team. Congratulations on every chapter of an incredible career. Football and everyone who loves the sport thank you, Leo!"