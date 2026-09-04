Roller coasters at Camp Nou?! Barcelona plan shock indoor theme park inside iconic stadium

Babylon Park, founded by Efi Malka alongside Camden Market owner Teddy Sagi, brings three decades of industry experience and over 20 international venues to the venture. The operator previously launched the only indoor roller coaster in the Community of Madrid at Westfield Parquesur in Leganes.

Outlining their expansion strategy in 2022, Babylon CEO Nir Diamant stated: "In our European expansion, we want to commit to the Spanish market due to its huge growth potential and local leisure culture. We are thrilled to open our first flagship in Spain at Westfield Parquesur, Madrid's largest shopping centre, and we thank Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield for recognising us as the most attractive offering of a distinctive family entertainment concept."