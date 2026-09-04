Getty Images Sport
Roller coasters at Camp Nou?! Barcelona plan shock indoor theme park inside iconic stadium
Indoor theme park planned
Barcelona have agreed a commercial deal with Babylon Park Spain SL to construct a high-tech indoor theme park inside the Spotify Camp Nou complex. According to Mundo Deportivo, the proposed children's amusement concession spans over five years and will be submitted for member approval at the General Assembly on September 19. The commercial initiative is designed to boost non-matchday revenues by transforming the iconic ground into a year-round family entertainment destination.
- AFP
Global operator eyes expansion
Babylon Park, founded by Efi Malka alongside Camden Market owner Teddy Sagi, brings three decades of industry experience and over 20 international venues to the venture. The operator previously launched the only indoor roller coaster in the Community of Madrid at Westfield Parquesur in Leganes.
Outlining their expansion strategy in 2022, Babylon CEO Nir Diamant stated: "In our European expansion, we want to commit to the Spanish market due to its huge growth potential and local leisure culture. We are thrilled to open our first flagship in Spain at Westfield Parquesur, Madrid's largest shopping centre, and we thank Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield for recognising us as the most attractive offering of a distinctive family entertainment concept."
Catalans diversify revenue streams
Constructing an advanced family leisure attraction forms an integral part of the wider post-renovation modernisation blueprint across Spotify Camp Nou. The Blaugrana hierarchy are actively sweating their stadium assets to generate consistent commercial turnover beyond standard matchdays. Developing this state-of-the-art facility aims to attract millions of international tourists each year while underpinning the club's long-term financial stability.
- Getty Images Sport
Mestalla trip looms ahead
On the pitch, the back-to-back La Liga champions have launched their 2026-27 campaign in flawless fashion, winning three straight matches and scoring 12 goals. Hansi Flick's side travel to face Valencia in a demanding matchday four encounter this Sunday. A testing trip to Mestalla represents a major hurdle as they look to preserve their 100 per cent winning start before boardroom attention turns towards the upcoming General Assembly vote.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting