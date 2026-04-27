Barcelona approach Atletico Madrid over Julian Alvarez transfer as Robert Lewandowski nears exit

According to ESPN, the 26-year-old Argentine has long been on the radar at Camp Nou, with scouts trailing him since his days at River Plate before he eventually moved to Manchester City. Barca have now approached Atletico to sound them out about a potential summer deal.

However, securing his services will be anything but simple. Alvarez only joined Atletico in 2024 for a fee that could reach €95 million, and he is protected by a staggering €500m release clause. While Barca hope that the player's personal desire to move might mirror Antoine Griezmann’s previous switch between the clubs, Atletico Madrid reportedly value the attacker at roughly €120 million, presenting a massive financial hurdle for club president Joan Laporta to overcome.